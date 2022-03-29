Governor Laura Kelly Signs Four Bipartisan Bills into Law

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has signed the following bipartisan bills into law:

Senate Bill 335

Senate Bill 335 exempts certain self-funded health plans that are not subject to regulations from the Kansas Insurance Department from paying an annual premium tax to the Kansas Insurance Department. Current law requires certain self-funded health plans that are subject to federal regulation by the US Department of Labor (per the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA)), to pay a 1% premium tax to the Kansas Insurance Department despite the Insurance Department having no authority or jurisdiction over them.

Senate Bill 392

Senate Bill 392 eliminates a statutory transfer from the Insurance Department’s Securities Act Fee Fund to the SGF that was temporarily suspended in FY21 and FY22 during the 2021 session. The suspension was put into place in response to a lawsuit filed against the State of Kansas regarding the legality of this transfer which has since been settled.

Substitute for Senate Bill 400

Substitute for SB 400 amends the Kansas Uniform Trust Code to add to the list of trust matters that could be resolved by a nonjudicial settlement agreement, to increase the limit on the total value of a trust before a trustee could seek to terminate such trust as being non-economic, and to amend the definition of a “resident trust.”

House Bill 2574

House Bill 2574 amends law related to awards by the Crime Victims Compensation Board. The bill was introduced by the House Committee on Judiciary at the request of a representative of the Office of the Attorney General on behalf of the Crime Victims Compensation Board.