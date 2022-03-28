53.4 F
Monday, March 28, 2022
Stream Advisory Issued for the Republican River located near Concordia

By Derek Nester

Residents and animals should not enter the water at this time.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the Republican River near Concordia, Kansas.

The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Concordia Wastewater Treatment Plant which resulted in a wastewater discharge containing elevated bacteria levels. The city of Concordia Wastewater Treatment Plant has repaired the problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in the Republican River near Concordia, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once flows recede and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

For further information, please contact, Brian Peterson, Concordia Treatment Facility Interim Manager, at 785.243.3910.

