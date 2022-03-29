85.7 F
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt Files Suit Seeking End To Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (March 29, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking to end the continued enforcement of the mask mandate on public transportation, noting that even states with stringent COVID-19 policies are lifting their indoor mask mandates.

Schmidt today joined 20 other states in filing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Florida. The attorneys general argue that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority to mandate health regulations, including requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection. The mandate covers individuals using public transportation, including airports, buses and railways, and requires them to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of disease.

“As mandates around the country are being lifted, continuing this federal transportation mask mandate makes no sense,” Schmidt said. “I had hoped the Biden administration would let it expire, but the administration’s recent decisions to extend it for yet another month has left us little choice but to turn to the courts for relief.”

The complaint highlights that the CDC rule is arbitrary and capricious, required notice and comment that was not given before the mandate was implemented, and did not consider actions that states had already taken to control the spread of COVID-19. The federal mandate also requires state-run conveyances and transportation hubs to affirmatively enforce the rule, in violation of the anti-commandeering doctrine.

Schmidt has challenged numerous federal mandates since last fall when the Biden administration announced several vaccine and mask mandates as part of its one-size-fits-all approach to combating COVID-19. That included filing a lawsuit to block Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers and volunteers be vaccinated and children and toddlers wear masks. A federal judge in Louisiana has issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting implementation of the vaccine and mask mandate in Kansas Head Start programs. The case is still pending in the federal district court.

Schmidt has brought legal challenges to three other Biden mandates. The OSHA mandate for private employers was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal contractor mandate that affects defense contractors and research universities is blocked by a federal appeals court, and the challenge to the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers remains in litigation in the federal courts after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to temporarily block its implementation.

A copy of the public transportation mandate lawsuit can be found at https://bit.ly/3DjK6sB.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Signs Four Bipartisan Bills into Law
Next articleSalvador Perez Wins Lou Gehrig Memorial Award
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

