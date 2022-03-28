Arrest Made in Shooting on Kimball Avenue in Manhattan

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan on March 27, 2022, shortly before 10:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 21-year-old female who had been grazed by a bullet following a domestic altercation within an apartment.

Ryan Powell, 37, of Manhattan was immediately identified on scene as the shooter and placed into custody.

Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. The female victim was later released, and the male victim was later transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for further treatment and is expected to recover.

Powell was arrested for two counts each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and three counts aggravated endangering a child. He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.