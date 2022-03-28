65.3 F
Salina
Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Arrest Made in Shooting on Kimball Avenue in Manhattan

By Derek Nester

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan on March 27, 2022, shortly before 10:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 21-year-old female who had been grazed by a bullet following a domestic altercation within an apartment.

Ryan Powell, 37, of Manhattan was immediately identified on scene as the shooter and placed into custody.

Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. The female victim was later released, and the male victim was later transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for further treatment and is expected to recover.

Powell was arrested for two counts each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and three counts aggravated endangering a child. He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.

Previous articleUPDATE: Found – Endangered Persons Advisory issued for Hiawatha teen
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.