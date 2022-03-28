65.3 F
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Found – Endangered Persons Advisory issued for Hiawatha teen

By Derek Nester

UPDATE: Tia Howard was located in Rulo, Nebraska and is now being returned home. Thank you to all who helped spread the word in this case!

BROWN COUNTY – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered persons advisory for a missing 16-year-old.

Tia Howard

We request the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tia Howard. Tia is believed to have run away. She was last seen on Sunday, March 27 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at her home in rural Hiawatha. Tia is believed to have left in an unknown vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden in Hiawatha. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her welfare.

Tia is a white female, approximately 5 ft. 6 in. tall, who weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has reddish brown hair and blue eyes. Tia was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Tia, or have seen her, please call 911 immediately. For all other information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 742-7125.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

