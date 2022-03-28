UPDATE: Found – Endangered Persons Advisory issued for Hiawatha teen

UPDATE: Tia Howard was located in Rulo, Nebraska and is now being returned home. Thank you to all who helped spread the word in this case!

BROWN COUNTY – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered persons advisory for a missing 16-year-old.

We request the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tia Howard. Tia is believed to have run away. She was last seen on Sunday, March 27 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at her home in rural Hiawatha. Tia is believed to have left in an unknown vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden in Hiawatha. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her welfare.

Tia is a white female, approximately 5 ft. 6 in. tall, who weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has reddish brown hair and blue eyes. Tia was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Tia, or have seen her, please call 911 immediately. For all other information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 742-7125.