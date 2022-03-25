Kansas to Face Providence in NCAA Sweet 16 in Chicago Friday

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 1 seed Kansas (30-6) will face No. 4 seed Providence (27-5), Friday, March 25, at 6:29 p.m. CST in the 2022 NCAA Championship Sweet 16. The game from the United Center in Chicago will be televised on TBS.

Kansas advanced to its 23rd Sweet 16 with a 79-72 win against No. 8 seed Creighton on March 19. The Jayhawks will meet Providence for the first time, who advanced to the Sweet 16 win a 79-51 win over Richmond on March 19.

The Sweet 16 matchup is scheduled to tip at 6:29 p.m. CST on TBS with Kevin Harlin (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Reggie Miller (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (reporter) on the call.

KANSAS TIP INS

KU is 2-0 versus the Big EAST Conference this season and 53-20 all-time against Big EAST current membership.

Kansas is 8-2 in Sweet 16 games under head coach Bill Self, beginning in 2004. The Jayhawks have won their last three Sweet 16 contests in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

With 2,353 all-time wins, a Kansas win against Providence would move KU ahead of Kentucky (2,353) for most all-time victories at 2,354.

At 30-6, Kansas has won 30 game in a season, which ties for the most in NCAA Division I history with Kentucky. Bill Self has 10 of the 16 30-win seasons at Kansas. His 11 all-time 30-win seasons only trails Mike Krzyzewski (15) and Roy Williams (12).

Kansas is making its 50th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 111-48 record in the event. KU has advanced to 32 rounds of 16, 23 Sweet 16 contests, 15 Final Fours and three of their five national championships have been in NCAA Championship format (1952, 1988, 2008).

Since seeding in the NCAA Tournament began in 1979, Kansas enters the 2022 event a No. 1 seed and the 15th time overall and fourth time in the last six tournaments. KU was also a No. 1 seed in 1986-92-95-97-98-2002-07-08-10-11-13-16-17-18. Kansas is 41-13 all-time as a No. 1 seed.

This year marks the 22nd-straight season that the Jayhawks have earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Kansas has faced nine different teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field with a combined record of 11-5.

Kansas has won 20 or more games for 33 consecutive seasons, which includes 2021-22 and is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The streak began in 1989-90.

Kansas entered the NCAA Tournament No. 6 in NET nationally and No. 6 in the in strength of schedule among the 358 teams listed. Kansas’ 12 Quadrant 1 games played in 2021-22 are the most in NCAA Division I. KU is 12-5 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 8-1 vs. Q2, 5-0 vs. Q3 and 4-0 vs. Q4.

No. 13 Providence will be the 11th ranked team Kansas will play this season. KU is 6-4 versus ranked opponents in 2021-22.

Up Next

Should Kansas win its Sweet 16 game against Providence, KU would advance to its 25th Elite Eight appearance, its first since 2018. Kansas would play the winner of the other Midwest Regional semifinal between No. 11 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Miami (Fla). The game would be played on Sunday, March 27, with tip time and television to be determined.