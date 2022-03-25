Three Area Students Win Good Citizens Awards From Daughters of the American Revolution

Michelle Zarybnicky – Hanover High School

Nathan Edson Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced Michelle Zarybnicky, a senior at Hanover High School, as their Good Citizens Award Recipient. Michelle is the daughter of Jim and Kathy Zarybnicky.

Students who receive this award must possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The national society of DAR has been awarding students for this honor since 1934.

Michelle is involved in Volleyball, Cross Country, Track, Basketball, FBLA, FFA, Scholars Bowl, National Honors Society, Forensics, Superintendent Student Advisory Council, Choir, Drama Club and Student Council where she has been the class officer for four years.

She is a community member of Prayer and Action, and Totus Tuus, a weeklong Catholic youth educational program she has attended for four years. She has been a Candy Striper at Hanover Hospital, a church volunteer and is a two-year Community Service Member.

Michelles hobbies include spending time with her family and friends, playing sports, reading and baking.

Michelle will be attending Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where she will work towards a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Her aspiration is to be a pediatric nurse.

Lindsay Mueller – Linn High School

Nathan Edson Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced Lindsay Mueller, a senior at Linn High School, as their Good Citizens Award Recipient. Lindsay is the daughter of Scott and Rachel Mueller.

Lindsay is involved in Art Club, Band, Basketball, FCLA, FBLA, Forensics, Letter Club, National Honor Society, Scholars Bowl, Student Council, Summer League Basketball, Summer Weights, Thespians, Track and Volleyball. She has held officer positions in eight of these organizations. She has received awards in volleyball, band, State Forensics, FBLA, DARE, KU Engineering Expo Competition, Art, and Women in STEM Program

Lindsay has worked as a lifeguard at Linn City Pool, she provided childcare for a local family, worked at Wholmoor American Legion, for Scott Mueller Construction and is presently employed by Ohlde Seed Farm.

Lindsay’s hobbies include reading, shooting hoops, baking, walking/ hiking and hanging out with her friends.

Lindsay plans on attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska where she will study Radiology.

Emily Jones – Washington County High School

Nathan Edson Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced Emily, a senior at Washington County High School, as their Good Citizens Award Recipient. Emily is the daughter of Brad and Lori Jones.

Emily is involved in FBLA where she one the State and Community Service award, FCCLA, FFA where she received the Star Greenhand award and placed first in public speaking, Volleyball where she was team captain for two years, Cheer, National Honor Society, Art Club, International Club and Pep Club.

In her community she has been involved with Tiger Pals which is a high school version of Big Brother/Big sister; Veterans Day Assembly, Dance Camp, and Community Clean up Days.

Some of her jobs have been, childcare provider, Dance Teacher and PowerZone Volunteer.

Emily likes to travel, meet new people and learning new things.

Emily has been accepted to Kansas State University where she will major in Psychology.