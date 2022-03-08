43.4 F
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Fatality Reported In Washington County Fire

By Derek Nester

A house fire Sunday in Washington County resulted in the death of Gary Romine, who was a resident, and was found deceased by authorities inside the house with fire related contributors as the presumed cause of death.

Washington, Hanover, and Greenleaf fire departments responded, as well as sheriff’s officers and EMT’s. The official investigation continues, and the Kansas Fire Marshalls Office has been called to assist, although at this time, no foul play is suspected, based on preliminary evidence available at this time.

