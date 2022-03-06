32.7 F
KSHSAA State Tournament Bracket & Game Times Set

By Derek Nester

Area high school basketball teams will hit the court at arenas across the state this week, including our area teams that made it to state.

In Class 1A DII at Barton Community College in Great Bend, the Hanover boys will be the top seed, and face #8 Central Plains at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. That game will be live on 95.5 KNDY. With a win, the Hanover boys will face the winner of #4 Bucklin or #5 Caldwell at 6:00 p.m. Friday. Other quarterfinal matchups in 1A DII Boys include #2 Greeley County vs. Pawnee Heights, and Northern Valley vs. Waverly.

On the girls side of the tournament, the Hanover Lady Wildcats enter as the #6 seed, and will face #3 Lebo at 8:00 p.m. Thursday. That game will be live on 95.5 KNDY. With a win, the Lady Wildcats will face the winner of #2 Central Plains and #7 St. John’s/Tipton at 8:00 p.m. Friday. Other quarterfinal matchups in 1A DII Girls include #1 Golden Plains vs. #8 Bucklin, and #4 South Haven vs. #5 Central Christian.

The Class 1 DI bracket is currently unavailable after the Burrton sub-state was postponed due to wildfires in the area Saturday. It is anticipated that the boys and girls brackets will be released later today after games are completed. Games at 1A DI will take place at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. The Clifton-Clyde and Centralia girls as well as the Troy boys will be competing from the Twin Valley League.

In Class 2A, the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs will be the #5 seed, and face #4 Berean Academy at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. That game will be live on 95.5 KNDY. Other quarterfinal matchups in 2A girls include #1 Sterling vs. Mission Valley, #2 Saint Mary’s Colgan vs. Garden Plain, and #3 Jackson Heights vs. #6 Smith Center. With a Lady Mustang victory Wednesday, they would face the winner of Sterling/Mission Valley at 2:00 p.m. Friday in Manhattan.

BRACKETS

  • 1A DII GIRLS @ Barton Community College in Great Bend
  • 1A DII BOYS @ Barton Community College in Great Bend
  • 1A DI GIRLS @ United Wireless Arena in Dodge City
  • 1A DI BOYS @ United Wireless Arena in Dodge City
  • 2A GIRLS @ Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan
  • 2A BOYS @ Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan
  • 3A GIRLS @ Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson
  • 3A BOYS @ Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson
  • 4A GIRLS @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina
  • 4A BOYS @ Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina
  • 5A GIRLS @ White Auditorium in Emporia
  • 5A BOYS @ White Auditorium in Emporia
  • 6A GIRLS @ Koch Arena in Wichita
  • 6A BOYS @ Koch Arena in Wichita

 

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
