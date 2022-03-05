33.1 F
Salina
Sunday, March 6, 2022
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Area High School Basketball Teams Punch Tickets To State Tournaments

By Derek Nester

The Hanover boys and girls, Centralia Lady Panthers, Valley Heights Lady Mustangs and Troy Trojan boys are on their way to the state tournament after getting wins Saturday in their respective sub-state championships.

In a pair of games heard on 95.5 KNDY, The Hanover Boys defeated Axtell 65-30 to punch their ticket to the 1A DII State Championship Tournament in Great Bend. They will be joined by the Hanover Lady Wildcats, who defeated Linn 60-44. Coverage of both the Hanover boys and girls will be heard on 95.5 KNDY live from Great Bend.

In Class 2A, the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs punched their ticket to the 2A State Championship Tournament, after they defeated St. Mary’s 51-37 on Saturday. Live play-by-play coverage of the Lady Mustangs from Bramlage Coliseum will be available on 95.5 KNDY as well.

The Centralia Lady Panthers will co-represent the Twin Valley League in the 1A Division I State Championship Tournament in Dodge City, as Centralia defeated Frankfort 44-39. The Clifton-Clyde Lady Eagles defeated Washington County 36-31 to head to the 1A DI State Championship Tournament in Dodge City as well.

Other finals from area teams included the Troy Trojan boys team defeating Cair Paravel 58-51. Troy will head to the 1A DI State Championship Tournament as well. The Clifton-Clyde boys fell to Solomon 53-50.

Axtell Sub-State Finals:
Hanover Boys 65, Axtell 30
Hanover Girls 60, Linn 44

Clifton-Clyde Sub-State Finals:
Solomon Boys 53, Clifton-Clyde 50
Clifton-Clyde Girls 36, Washington County 31

Frankfort Sub-State Finals:
Troy Boys 58, Cair Paravel 57
Centralia Girls 44, Frankfort 39

Republic County Sub-State Finals:
Valley Heights Girls 51, St. Mary’s 37
St. Mary’s Boys 64, Wabaunsee 57 OT

Previous articleRecap: Remi Walter strike lifts Sporting to 1-0 win over Houston in home opener
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.