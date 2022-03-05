Area High School Basketball Teams Punch Tickets To State Tournaments

The Hanover boys and girls, Centralia Lady Panthers, Valley Heights Lady Mustangs and Troy Trojan boys are on their way to the state tournament after getting wins Saturday in their respective sub-state championships.

In a pair of games heard on 95.5 KNDY, The Hanover Boys defeated Axtell 65-30 to punch their ticket to the 1A DII State Championship Tournament in Great Bend. They will be joined by the Hanover Lady Wildcats, who defeated Linn 60-44. Coverage of both the Hanover boys and girls will be heard on 95.5 KNDY live from Great Bend.

In Class 2A, the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs punched their ticket to the 2A State Championship Tournament, after they defeated St. Mary’s 51-37 on Saturday. Live play-by-play coverage of the Lady Mustangs from Bramlage Coliseum will be available on 95.5 KNDY as well.

The Centralia Lady Panthers will co-represent the Twin Valley League in the 1A Division I State Championship Tournament in Dodge City, as Centralia defeated Frankfort 44-39. The Clifton-Clyde Lady Eagles defeated Washington County 36-31 to head to the 1A DI State Championship Tournament in Dodge City as well.

Other finals from area teams included the Troy Trojan boys team defeating Cair Paravel 58-51. Troy will head to the 1A DI State Championship Tournament as well. The Clifton-Clyde boys fell to Solomon 53-50.

Axtell Sub-State Finals:

Hanover Boys 65, Axtell 30

Hanover Girls 60, Linn 44

Clifton-Clyde Sub-State Finals:

Solomon Boys 53, Clifton-Clyde 50

Clifton-Clyde Girls 36, Washington County 31

Frankfort Sub-State Finals:

Troy Boys 58, Cair Paravel 57

Centralia Girls 44, Frankfort 39

Republic County Sub-State Finals:

Valley Heights Girls 51, St. Mary’s 37

St. Mary’s Boys 64, Wabaunsee 57 OT