Kansas & Baylor Share Big 12 Regular Season Title

Courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

Kansas and Baylor will share the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title after both completed the conference season with 14-4 records. KU claimed its 20th regular season championship and an NCAA record 63rd all-time while BU won its second consecutive Big 12 crown.

Seeds have been determined for the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be played March 9-12 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Kansas enters as the No. 1 seed after winning the tiebreaker against Baylor. While the two split their regular season series, the Jayhawks split with third-place Texas Tech, which swept the Bears.

Texas notched the No. 4 seed followed by No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Iowa State and No. 7 Oklahoma. The Cyclones hold the tiebreaker over the Sooners due to a split with No. 4 Texas. ISU and OU lost both of their games against the top three teams and OU lost both to UT. The top seven seeds earned a first-round bye and will begin play on Thursday. No. 8 K-State will face No. 9 West Virginia on Wednesday in a first-round matchup. Oklahoma State is not eligible for postseason competition this year.

Single-session tickets are available for the Championship online only at www.big12sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Prices start at $30 per session.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN channels and also available on the ESPN App. Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for additional coverage.

2022 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City

Wednesday, March 9 No. 8 K-State vs. No. 9 West Virginia (ESPNU) 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10 No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 11:30 a.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:00 p.m. No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (ESPN/2) 6:00 p.m. No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 11 Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:00 p.m. Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner (ESPN) 5:00 p.m.

Times / Networks subject to change.

All games are available via the ESPN App.