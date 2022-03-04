67.4 F
Former Lawrence Police Officer Arrested

By Derek Nester

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a man who was formerly an officer of the Lawrence Police Department.

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Lawrence Police Department requested KBI assistance after they received a report that day from a female subject alleging that one of their officers, Jonathan, M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, had sexually assaulted her while he was on duty. The crime is suspected to have occurred on Jan. 1, 2017.

KBI agents initiated an investigation. The Lawrence Police Department cooperated fully with the case. Soon after Gardner was separated from employment with the Police Department.

On Friday, March 4, at approximately 8:15 a.m., KBI agents arrested Gardner near the intersection of Smiley Rd. and Highway 40. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

Gardner was arrested for one count of rape, 12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers, and 12 counts of official misconduct. The charges of official misconduct and unlawful acts with computers claim Gardner committed illegal and unauthorized searches of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System (KCJIS), as well as internal police department public safety systems between 2017 and 2020.

After his arrest, Gardner was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail. He was issued a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. The Douglas County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

Nothing further will be released at this time.

