Olathe East High School Officer & Administrator Injured In Shooting, Student Arrested

By Jodi Fortino, Carlos Moreno, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Gabe Rosenberg – Kansas News Service

A school administrator and resource officer were injured in a shooting Friday morning at Olathe East High School. The suspect, an 18-year-old male student at Olathe East, is in custody.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Olathe Police Department reported that the suspect was shot by the school resource officer.

There is no active threat at this time, and police say there are no reports of injured students.

All three of the injured individuals were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. As of 3:30 p.m., two patients have been discharged, while one remains in critical condition. The hospital did not disclose which person is still hospitalized.

Olathe Police public information officer Sgt. Joel Yeldell said the department received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. that shots were fired at the high school. He said an incident had occurred in the school’s office area between a student and administrator.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all, and parents here in Olathe of being shocked in this incident,” Yeldell said. “But I am also, at the same time, grateful to report that our SRO did this job and was injured because of it, and we have no students injured at this time other than the suspect.”

Families reunite with children

Olathe Schools says that students who walk or are picked up by parents will be transported to California Trail Middle School at 13775 West 133rd Street.

Kids who ride buses will be sent home from Pioneer Trail Middle School at 15100 West 127th Street.

“Student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles,” the district tweeted. “Special Education bus riders will come home on buses from Olathe East as normal.”

Keicia Stillman and her 14-year-old daughter Kamryn, a freshman, were among the first to be reunited. Another daughter, also a freshman, had yet to arrive.

“I’m not letting ’em go. They ain’t going nowhere. You see this hook? When she got off the bus, I checked her whole body,” Stillman said. “I’m so happy I started crying when I got her off the bus, I about jumped up on her.”

Brian Koester, the father of a senior at Olathe East, said his daughter called him right after the shooting happened. Koester’s daughter said she was in the room next door when she heard about six shots.

“I mean, it’s crazy, you see it all the time,” Koester said. “I mean, thank god, hopefully the people that were shot don’t end up dying from it. But, thank god it was just as limited as it was.”