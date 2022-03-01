K-State Removes Mask Requirement Inside Bramlage Coliseum

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans attending K-State’s final men’s and women’s basketball games this week will no longer be required to wear a face covering inside Bramlage Coliseum as the University announced an updated mask policy effective Wednesday.

During the current basketball season, fans have been required to enter Bramlage Coliseum wearing a face covering. Now, for the final home game for the women’s team against West Virginia on Wednesday night and the men versus Oklahoma on Saturday that will no longer be the case.

University officials are still encouraging – but not requiring – fans to wear masks while indoors on university property based on the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for determining face mask requirements.

The CDC is changing the way it measures community levels of disease. Rather than focusing solely on COVID-19 cases, the CDC is now including additional metrics, such as hospital beds and hospital admissions. While face masks are now optional for all individuals on K-State campuses and at university events, mask requirements do remain in effect for university shuttles because of United States Department of Transportation policy.

The CDC is using COVID-19 Community Levels to help communities determine what prevention steps are needed. All three Kansas State University campus host counties — Riley County, Saline County and Johnson County — are at medium risk levels, where face masks are not required. If COVID-19 conditions change in the future, the university may return to mitigation measures, including masking, physical distancing and other measures.

According to the CDC guidance, people may choose to mask at any time, and high-risk individuals should consult with their health care providers, as should those who live with or care for higher risk people. Individuals who had exposure to someone with COVID-19 should also wear a mask. People with symptoms or a positive test should stay home.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is an effective way for individuals to support their own health and the health and wellness of the K-State community and our host communities. There are multiple ways for K-State students, faculty and staff to find a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

