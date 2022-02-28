32.1 F
Salina
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
K-State Falls to Texas Tech, 73-68

McGuirl led four players in double figures with 18

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech closed on a 6-0 run over the final minute to hold off K-State by the score of 73-68 on Monday evening. Texas Tech, who moved to 23-7 (12-5 Big 12), finished a perfect 18-0 at home this season. K-State dropped to 14-15 (6-11 Big 12).

K-State, who played without Markquis Nowell, placed four players in double figures. Mike McGuirl led the way with a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds. Selton Miguel added 14 points, and Nijel Pack scored 13. Mark Smith had 11 and a team-best six rebounds.

Davion Warren led the way for the hosts with a game-high 23 points. Warren went 9-for11 from the field and poured in 13 points in the second half. Bryson Williams added 19, while Adonis Arms also reached double figures with 10.

The Cats went the final 3:55 without a field goal yet still held a 68-67 advantage with 1:25 to play following a pair of made free throws by Miguel. Warren put the hosts in front with a made jumper and following a K-State miss from three, Arms knocked down a pair of free throws to put Texas Tech up by three. The Cats went for the tie with less than 20 seconds to play, but Nijel Pack’s three pointer was blocked. Warren was able to finish things off with two more made free throws.

Texas Tech held huge advantages in bench points (18-4) and points in the paint (36-10).

