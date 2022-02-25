Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $5 Million to Improve Bridge Projects

ALMA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced 29 bridge projects across Kansas will receive more than $5 million as part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program (KLBIP). The KLBIP is a state-local partnership initiative that provides funds to replace or rehabilitate locally-owned deficient bridges to improve the Kansas infrastructure.
“My administration remains committed to improving the overall transportation system in our state – and that includes bridges in need of long-overdue repairs,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build the robust and responsive infrastructure system that keeps Kansans safe, our commerce flowing, and our economy continuously flourishing.”
The KLBIP is a state-local partnership initiative included in the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan, 10-year Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program, or IKE. The Kelly administration reinstated KLBIP in 2019 to assist cities and counties by providing up to $150,000 toward the replacement or rehabilitation of a bridge on the local roadway system. For this recent round of KLBIP selections, a total of 62 applications were received with requests for $10.5 million in funds.
“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities. Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck that then has to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line,” KDOT Secretary Lorenz said. “Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”
There are approximately 19,300 bridges on Kansas’ local road systems. About 26% – or 5,000 – of those bridges are in poor condition or unable to meet today’s weight and vehicle requirements. The KLBIP targets bridges 20-50 feet in length and a daily vehicle count of less than 100.
A link to a map showing the projects is here.
The list of recipients and project locations are below. Those with an asterisk indicate recipients that closed a second deficient bridge to receive an additional $50,000.
|
Name
|
Project Location
|
Atchison County
|
2.5 miles south and 0.7 mile west of Farmington over Tributary to Stranger Creek
|
Jackson County
|
0.5 mile east of Circleville over Tributary to Elk Creek
|
Leavenworth County
|
1.25 miles north of K-192 on 255th Street over Dawson Creek
|
City of Lenexa
|
1,500 feet east of Pflumm Road over Flat Rock Creek
|
Marshall County *
|
1.5 miles west of Vliets on Tumbleweed Road over Ackerman Branch Creek
|
Pottawatomie County *
|
2.0 miles north and 1.5 miles east of Westmoreland on Robson Road over Darnells Creek
|
Wabaunsee County *
|
7.0 miles east of Alma and 3.0 miles south of I-70 on Boothill Road over Tributary of Snokomo Creek
|
Chase County *
|
3.2 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Bazaar over Buck Creek
|
Clay County
|
2.0 miles south and 2.0 miles east of Fact on 28th Road over Deadman Creek
|
Geary County
|
4.5 miles west and 6.0 miles south of Wreford on West Lyon Creek Road
|
Republic County *
|
2.0 miles south and 0.3 mile west of Agenda on Xavier Road over West Fork Elk Creek
|
Decatur County *
|
5.5 miles north and 9.4 miles west of Norcatur over Sappa Creek
|
Osborne County
|
0.1 mile north of Osborne on South 120th Avenue over Drainage Ditch
|
Phillips County *
|
0.5 mile south and 5.0 miles east of Phillipsburg on East 600 Road over Big Creek
|
Rawlins County *
|
11.2 miles south and 2.5 miles east of McDonald over Beaver Creek
|
Smith County *
|
4.0 miles north and 2.7 miles west of Bellaire over Spring Creek
|
Trego County *
|
2.9 miles north and 7.0 miles west of Trego Center over Downer Creek
|
Cherokee County
|
0.9 mile east of Columbus on East Maple Street over Brush Creek
|
Miami County *
|
1.0 mile south and 0.8 mile west of Beagle on 399th Street over Tributary to Middle Creek
|
Montgomery County
|
3.0 miles east and 3.0 miles north of Elk City over Duck Creek Drainage
|
Barber County
|
2.3 miles north and 3.0 miles west of Sharon on Blackmore Road over Tributary to West Branch Little Sandy Creek
|
Butler County *
|
1.0 mile east and 5.8 miles north of Latham on SE Flint Hills Road over North Branch Hickory Creek
|
Kiowa County
|
7.0 miles north of Greensburg over Rattlesnake Creek
|
Pawnee County
|
6.0 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Larned over Ash Creek
|
Reno County *
|
7.4 miles west and 2.7 miles south of Pretty Prairie on Fairview Road over Smoots Creek
|
Rush County *
|
1.5 miles south and 3.0 miles east of La Crosse on CR280 Road over Sand Creek
|
Sedgwick County
|
7.0 miles east of Valley Center and 2.0 miles north of the Kanza Coop in Furley on Greenwich Road over Sand Creek
|
Finney County
|
25.0 miles east and 12.0 miles north of Garden City on Ravana Road over the Pawnee River
|
Ford County
|
0.5 mile north of Lariat Road on 133 Road over Coon Creek