Kansas City Chiefs Release Linebacker Anthony Hitchens

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has released linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“When I first became General Manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Brett Veach said. “We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

Hitchens (6-0, 231) has played in 119 games (107 starts) in eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-17) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018-21). His career numbers include 682 tackles (407 solo), 5.5 sacks (-57.0 yards), 38 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. In four seasons with the Chiefs, Hitchens tallied 381 tackles (217 solo), 2.0 sacks (-31.0 yards), 17 tackles for loss, one interception and two forced fumbles. Serving as a team captain, Hitchens played in 11 postseason games with the Chiefs including Super Bowls LIV and LV, as well as all four AFC Championships.

The Lorain, Ohio, native originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed with the Chiefs as a free agent on March 15, 2018. Hitchens played collegiately at the University of Iowa.