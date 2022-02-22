Record Number of Trout Stocked at the Glen Elder Park Pond

The first trout stocking of 2022 occurred on February 15th and consisted of 900 pounds of quality adult rainbow trout averaging one pound apiece. This was immediately followed by another 900 pounds of trout on February 21st. Included among these fish are several very big trout up to 5 pounds. Most of these fish are 11-13 inches long but several are in the 15 to 17 inch range. An additional 475 pounds will be stocked in early March for a total of 2,275 pounds stocked in the park pond in February and March. This is in addition to the 1,950 pounds stocked in the river below the dam in November and December.

Anglers have the best success at the park pond using corn, Velveeta cheese, Powerbait, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Make sure to use small hooks size 12 or smaller and only one or two split shots for weight. Other anglers prefer to use artificial lures such as Panther Martins, roostertails, roadrunners, and Blue Fox spinners. Fly fisherman can have a blast as well using a mix of dry flies, nymphs, and wet flies.

Special regulations apply while fishing the Glen Elder park pond between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers are required to purchase a trout permit if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid through December 31st, 2022. Anglers 15 and younger must purchase a youth trout permit for $7.00. In addition, all residents and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWP offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout for all anglers. The possession limit is three times the daily creel.