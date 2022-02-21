24.9 F
Salina
Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Two teachers, school board member wary of proposed K-12 legislation in Kansas

Financial, policy agenda looks like part of plan to ‘dismantle public schools’

By Derek Nester
Michael Rebne, a teacher in the Kansas City, Kansas, public school district, appears at a Feb. 15, 2022, rally at the Statehouse in Topeka. Rebne joined a school board member from Topeka and a classroom teacher from Tonganoxie on the Kansas Reflector podcast to talk about sweeping K-12 education reform proposed by lawmakers. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
February 21, 2022

TOPEKA — Classroom teacher Michael Rebne has a sense of foreboding about a series of bills percolating in the Kansas Legislature to reform of the K-12 public education system.

He’s taken note of Kansas and Senate bills that restrain teachers from nimbly adjusting a student’s approach to learning, funnel tax dollars to private schools, abandon child vaccination programs, dive into critical race theory, incentivize teachers to boost student test scores, label library books for violent or sexual content, and allow virtual or homeschool students participate in public school sports and extracurricular activities.

“I feel like it’s targeted against public schools and educators to make us feel marginalized, to make us feel vulnerable, to make us feel distrusted,” said Rebne, a teacher in the Kansas City, Kansas, district. “And, ultimately, to I think that the end goal there for the right is to dismantle public schools.”

Rebne said there were bills introduced in the Legislature that appeared to be attempts to pick on poor students and students of color. That kind of politics is reason enough for educators to be politically active, he said.

He joined Tonganoxie middle school teacher Kathy Harrell and Shawnee Heights school board member Lauren Tice Miller on the Kansas Reflector podcast to offer their perspective on education issues one month in to the 2022 session.

Uneasy with vilification

Harrell said tone of the discussion on education policy at the Capitol indicated the point was to indict teachers devoting themselves to educating more than 400,000 public school students in Kansas. Some bills and some rhetoric reads like attempts to vilify public school educators, she said.

“The vast majority of us are people that truly care about our communities, that care about our students,” she said. “We really do have the best interests of our students at heart. You know, ask us directly what’s going on. We would appreciate that courtesy.”

Harrell said there was no groundswell of parent or community demands for an overhaul of Kansas’ public education system. She said she’d never been personally approached by a parent questioning her approach to teaching history.

Tice Miller, who also works as a lobbyist with the Kansas National Education Association, said lawmakers won’t get a clear picture of what’s going on in the state’s public schools without hearing from a range of teachers and administrators. Legislative work typically occurs Monday through Friday, days when classes are in session in schools. It’s difficult for educators, students and parents to participate in the process, she said.

“If you truly want an opportunity to hear from teachers and parents have a hearing on a Saturday,” she said.

Tice Miller said an example of inhibiting parent and teacher involvement in the legislation process was borne out at hearings on a proposed parental bill of rights covering access to information about a school or a child’s educational curriculum, examinations and reading materials and a teacher’s professional development initiatives. Pending legislation shreds emphasis on getting children vaccinated, but impose new costly requirements for school district websites that catalog information about all instructional materials potentially shared with students.

She said a House committee allowed supporters of the reform bill to divide 30 minutes of testimony among three supporters of the bill. However, opponents of the legislation had 2 minutes each. Ironically, she said, the bill would require school boards accommodate a member of the public who wanted to speak during meetings. School boards have open comment periods at meetings, she said, but a House chairwoman opted to silence critics.

“There’s a belief that there’s secrecy and that things are being taught in the classroom that aren’t actually being taught,” Tice Miller said.

Test score bonuses

Legislation pending in Topeka would require teachers to publish online references to books and other materials used to teach students.

“It would require teachers to publish all of their items before the beginning of school and not deviate from it because of the fear of litigation or penalty of having their funding stripped,” Tice Miller said. We think there would be a severe chilling effect, because teachers wouldn’t be able to be spontaneous in the classroom.”

Harrell said questions were justifiably raised about a bill that would covert about $50 million targeted at at-risk students to teacher bonuses based on student improvement on academic subjects. How could you equitably give that money out? How do you assess a kindergartener? And it certainly does not reflect why we go into education.”

“No one goes into education to get rich,” Harrell said. “That’s such an oversimplified view of what teaching is. It certainly does not reflect why we go into education. what education is about.”

Rebne said compensation research showed teacher bonuses didn’t result in higher student achievement. It would, he said,  demoralize teachers and put them in a position of competition rather than collaboration necessary to deliver an education to students.

“It would ultimately hurt students of color the most who have the most historically to lose and the most bias against them when it comes to these standardized tests,” Rebne said.

Pandemic teaching

Rebne said the legislative push against public education in 2022 followed two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted in-person instruction, triggered conflict over masks and vaccinations, and led to shortages of substitute teachers. It’s required all in public education to be flexible and adaptive, he said.

“A lot of teachers have been talking seriously about leaving the profession — leaving the profession permanently,” he said.

Harrell and her husband both teach school, and they’ve concluded working in the education system amid the pandemic has been like learning to fly a plane while in the air.

“I think we have risen to the occasion,” she said. “And, for the most part, you know, got through the best we could.”

Tice Miller said the two years had been full of stress for school board members responsible for making district decisions about the coronavirus. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for students, staff and teachers, she said.

“When the when the pandemic first started, teachers were hailed as the heroes,” Tice Miller said. “Then there was a period of time when the the narrative shifted a little bit and the attitude changed. People started, you know, directing their frustrations towards school board members and and towards our teachers. And quickly we were seeing our teachers becoming the villains.”

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleKDA Announces Specialty Crop Grant Opportunity
Next articleHouse rebounds to endorse constitutional amendment on administrative regulations
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.