Royals Charities to provide free admission to NLBM for the month of February

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that, in honor of Black History Month, Royals Charities will provide free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the month of February.

During the month of February, fans can visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum free of charge at 1616 East 18th St. in Kansas City, Mo., in the heart of the city’s historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to help our fans hear this important story,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “The Royals are proud of our connection with the Museum and the rich history of the Monarchs. The Negro Leagues story is about baseball, but it transcends baseball. It’s about American history and our struggles and progress in civil rights, and the Museum presents that story like nowhere else.”

“We can’t thank the Kansas City Royals enough for giving fans this tremendous opportunity to experience the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said museum President, Bob Kendrick. “The powerful story of the Negro Leagues is one of strong-willed athletes who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to share in the joys of our national pastime. Their passion would not only change the game, but it also helped change our nation for the better. That story of triumph over adversity comes to life at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. We hope this incredible gesture by the Royals will motivate fans to pay us a visit,” Kendrick said.

ABOUT NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri’s Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. To learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please visit nlbm.com.