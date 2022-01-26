Beloit Elementary School Receives State School of Character Award

Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character, today designated 67 schools and 2 districts as State Schools of Character for 2022. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has positively impacted nearly three million students, staff, parents, and other community members. Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic, achievement, student behavior, and school climate. Schools and districts, announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction – National School of Character. (See the complete list of 2022 State Schools of Character below.)
“We are excited to announce today the 2022 State Schools and Districts of Character,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, Character.org’s President. “Each of these schools and districts have put into place a comprehensive initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students.”
To learn more about the schools chosen today and those in the midst of their 5-year certification as State Schools of Character, please visit Character.org. Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character which includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership, and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort. The 2022 National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2022 and honored at our International Forum next fall. Learn more about the International Forum on our website.
ABOUT CHARACTER.ORG: Character.org is a worldwide network that empowers people of all ages to practice and model the ethical core values that shape our hearts, minds and choices. Formerly known as the Character Education Partnership, the organization has relentlessly advocated for character since 1993. Today, Character.org creates and shares resources that support people around the globe, including the 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character. The organization’s vision is to be the global leader and voice for developing character in families, schools, and organizations.
For more information, visit Character.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
List of 2022 State Schools and Districts of Character
*denotes District of Character
Alabama:
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama High School
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Elementary
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Middle
Vestavia Hills Elementary East
Westlawn Middle School
Arizona:
Imagine Prep at Surprise
Colorado:
Firestone Charter Academy
Florida:
Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus
Richard Cimino Elementary School
Georgia:
Fulton Science Academy Private School
Kansas:
McClure Elementary School
USD 273 Beloit Elementary School
Michigan:
Costello Elementary School
James R. Geisler Middle School
Village Oaks Elementary School
Missouri:
Carman Trails Elementary School
Classical Junior Academy
Claymont Elementary
Fairway Elementary School
Green Trails Elementary
Kehrs Mill Elementary
Mason Ridge Elementary School
Northeast Middle School
Northview High School
Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School
Orchard Farm Early Learning Center
**Parkway School District
Parkway Southwest Middle School
Woerner Elementary
New Jersey:
A. Russell Knight Elementary
Burlington County Alternative School
Campbell Elementary School
Cinnaminson Middle School
E.J.F. Aldene Elementary School
Harrison Elementary School
John A. Carusi Middle School
Maple Road School
McGalliard Elementary School
Millstone Middle School
Morgan Elementary School
North Plainfield High School
Red Bank Charter School
Somerset Intermediate School
Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School
Washington Elementary School
New York:
Brookside Elementary School
Queensbury High School
West Patent Elementary School
North Carolina:
Person Early College for Innovation and Leadership
Sumner Elementary School
Oklahoma:
Dove Science Academy High School OKC
Dove Science Elementary School OKC
Tony Goetz Elementary School
Pennsylvania:
Pen Argyl High School
Texas:
Clear Lake City Elementary School
Clear Lake High School
Harmony School of Advancement – Houston
Harmony School of Excellence – Houston
Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land
Harmony Science Academy – Dallas Middle
John F. Ward Elementary School
Kaiser Elementary
Lakeside Elementary School
Sandra Mossman Elementary
**School of Science and Technology Discovery District
Wedgewood Elementary
Washington:
Clara Barton Elementary
Ella Baker Elementary School
Wisconsin:
Greenwood Elementary School