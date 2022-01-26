Beloit Elementary School Receives State School of Character Award

Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character, today designated 67 schools and 2 districts as State Schools of Character for 2022. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has positively impacted nearly three million students, staff, parents, and other community members. Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic, achievement, student behavior, and school climate. Schools and districts, announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction – National School of Character. (See the complete list of 2022 State Schools of Character below.)

“We are excited to announce today the 2022 State Schools and Districts of Character,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, Character.org’s President. “Each of these schools and districts have put into place a comprehensive initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students.”

To learn more about the schools chosen today and those in the midst of their 5-year certification as State Schools of Character, please visit Character.org. Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character which includes providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership, and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort. The 2022 National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2022 and honored at our International Forum next fall. Learn more about the International Forum on our website.

ABOUT CHARACTER.ORG: Character.org is a worldwide network that empowers people of all ages to practice and model the ethical core values that shape our hearts, minds and choices. Formerly known as the Character Education Partnership, the organization has relentlessly advocated for character since 1993. Today, Character.org creates and shares resources that support people around the globe, including the 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character. The organization’s vision is to be the global leader and voice for developing character in families, schools, and organizations.

For more information, visit Character.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

List of 2022 State Schools and Districts of Character

*denotes District of Character

Alabama:

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama High School

Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Elementary

Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools-Middle

Vestavia Hills Elementary East

Westlawn Middle School

Arizona:

Imagine Prep at Surprise

Colorado:

Firestone Charter Academy

Florida:

Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus

Richard Cimino Elementary School

Georgia:

Fulton Science Academy Private School

Kansas:

McClure Elementary School

USD 273 Beloit Elementary School

Michigan:

Costello Elementary School

James R. Geisler Middle School

Village Oaks Elementary School

Missouri:

Carman Trails Elementary School

Classical Junior Academy

Claymont Elementary

Fairway Elementary School

Green Trails Elementary

Kehrs Mill Elementary

Mason Ridge Elementary School

Northeast Middle School

Northview High School

Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School

Orchard Farm Early Learning Center

**Parkway School District

Parkway Southwest Middle School

Woerner Elementary

New Jersey:

A. Russell Knight Elementary

Burlington County Alternative School

Campbell Elementary School

Cinnaminson Middle School

E.J.F. Aldene Elementary School

Harrison Elementary School

John A. Carusi Middle School

Maple Road School

McGalliard Elementary School

Millstone Middle School

Morgan Elementary School

North Plainfield High School

Red Bank Charter School

Somerset Intermediate School

Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School

Washington Elementary School

New York:

Brookside Elementary School

Queensbury High School

West Patent Elementary School

North Carolina:

Person Early College for Innovation and Leadership

Sumner Elementary School

Oklahoma:

Dove Science Academy High School OKC

Dove Science Elementary School OKC

Tony Goetz Elementary School

Pennsylvania:

Pen Argyl High School

Texas:

Clear Lake City Elementary School

Clear Lake High School

Harmony School of Advancement – Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

Harmony Science Academy – Dallas Middle

John F. Ward Elementary School

Kaiser Elementary

Lakeside Elementary School

Sandra Mossman Elementary

**School of Science and Technology Discovery District

Wedgewood Elementary

Washington:

Clara Barton Elementary

Ella Baker Elementary School

Wisconsin:

Greenwood Elementary School