K-State Falls at Baylor, 74-49

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

WACO, Texas – Baylor jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-49 win over K-State on Tuesday evening. The Bears improved to 18-2 (6-2 Big 12). K-State dropped to 10-9 (2-6 Big 12).

K-State hit a three for the opening basket of the night, but the Bears answered with an 18-3 run to take early control of the contest. The Cats couldn’t get it going offensively with a 2-for-15 start from the field. The Bears took advantage of K-State’s slow start and led by as many as 21 in the opening half. Baylor connected on their final eight shots of the half and took a 39-21 advantage to the break.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Baylor shot over 60 percent from the field. Markquis Nowell scored all 11 of his points in the second half to try to give K-State a spark, but Baylor’s defense continued to cause problems for the Cats. Nijel Pack was the only other K-State player in double figures with 13.

The Bears finished with six blocks and seven steals on the night as they limited K-State to just 19-for-60 (31.7 percent) from the field overall and 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from deep. Baylor had balance offensively and finished the evening 29-for-51 (56.9 percent) from the field overall.

LJ Cryer led the Baylor scoring attack with 14 points. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Kendall Brown (10 points, 11 rebounds) added double-doubles for the hosts, while Adam Flagler also reached double figures with 13. Baylor had 38 points in the paint and 25 points off the bench in the win.