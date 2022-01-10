Update On Investigation Into Shooting Deaths In Larned

PAWNEE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Larned Police Department, and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released additional details related to the homicides that occurred in Larned on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The investigation determined that just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Jon Smith arrived in a pickup truck at Shala Smith’s residence at 524 Park St. in Larned. He entered the house alone, while carrying a shotgun. Evidence indicates that he shot and killed both Shala Smith, his wife although separated, and Carver Smith, his 12-year-old son. He then shot himself.

The autopsies confirmed that the manners of death for Shala and Carver were homicide and that Jon’s manner of death was suicide.

Nothing further will be released at this time.