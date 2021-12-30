Winter Storm Watch Issued For North Central Kansas

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southern Nebraska and north central Kansas and is valid from late Friday night into Saturday evening.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT

FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

WHAT: For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are possible. The highest amounts are currently forecast along and south of a line from Hebron Nebraska to Phillipsburg Kansas. Strong northerly winds with gusts near 30 MPH may result in blowing and drifting snow along with reduced visibilities. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills between 15 below zero and 25 below zero are forecast.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are possible. The highest amounts are currently forecast along and south of a line from Hebron Nebraska to Phillipsburg Kansas. Strong northerly winds with gusts near 30 MPH may result in blowing and drifting snow along with reduced visibilities. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills between 15 below zero and 25 below zero are forecast. WHERE: Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska.

Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. WHEN: For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight Friday night through noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 3 AM CST Saturday morning through 9 PM CST Saturday evening.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight Friday night through noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 3 AM CST Saturday morning through 9 PM CST Saturday evening. IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions and blowing snow. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Plan on slippery road conditions and blowing snow. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: There continues to be some uncertainty in the track of this storm and the location of the heaviest band of snow. Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecasts, as even a minor shift in the storm track could result in notable changes to the forecast snowfall amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.