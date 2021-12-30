Winter Storm Watch Issued For Friday Night Into Saturday Evening

Confidence continues to increase for a Winter Storm Friday night into Saturday evening. The highest chances for snowfall accumulation look be northwest of Interstate 35 and especially north of Interstate 70. Hazardous travel conditions are probable to ring in the New Year, plan accordingly!

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

WHAT: Widespread wintry precipitation is expected across the region. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

accumulations likely south of Interstate 35.

From late Friday night through Saturday evening. IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.