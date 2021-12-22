54.3 F
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Proposal to Provide $250 Tax Rebate to Kansas Resident Taxpayers

Governor Kelly proposes a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas resident tax filers who filed a tax return in calendar year 2021

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new proposal for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas residents who filed a tax return in the 2021 calendar year.

“Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Governor Kelly said. “Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate. These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022.”

Governor Kelly is calling for a one-time rebate in the form of a non-taxable direct payment of $250 for every Kansas resident tax filer. Resident tax filers who filed as married and filing jointly will be eligible for a $500 direct payment. All other filing types will be eligible for a $250 direct payment.

Under the Governor’s plan, Kansas will return approximately $445 million to over 1.2 million Kansas resident taxpayers. Additionally, as a one-time payment, this will have no impact on the state’s ongoing ability to collect revenues that fund critical services. The proposal will be paid for with Kansas’ current budget surplus and is intended to provide relief to tax filers who are Kansas residents.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
