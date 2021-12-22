59.8 F
UPDATE: Person of interest in Fort Scott homicides arrested

By Derek Nester

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Fort Scott Police Department have arrested 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, the person of interest connected to the murders of Melissa Mitchell and Leonard Zimmerman.

Mitchell was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, near the intersection of 5th St. and Judson St. in Fort Scott.

He was arrested for theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful possession of controlled substances. He was then booked into the Bourbon County Jail.

Currently, Mitchell has not been charged related to the murders.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

