Man Sought After Homicides in Fort Scott

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Fort Scott Police Department are investigating after two victims were found shot in their Fort Scott home on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Fort Scott Police Department received a 911 call from a subject who came home to find a female family member had been shot. When police arrived at 402 Main St. in Fort Scott, they located 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell who had died from a gunshot wound. They also discovered 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman deceased inside the residence. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Fort Scott Police Department requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Fort Scott.

The victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning connected to the case. Investigators are working to locate him at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell, you are asked to contact the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Mitchell is expected to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, but immediately call police.

Mitchell is a white male, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Mitchell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that is light in color in the front and dark in color in the back.

The investigation is ongoing.