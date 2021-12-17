47.1 F
Fort Riley Provides Storm Damage Update

By Derek Nester
Photo by Scott Rhodes, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

The Dec. 15 damaging wind event, which impacted the region, damaged more than 80 facilities and numerous homes on Fort Riley, caused some low-hanging or downed power lines and broke numerous trees or limbs.

Damages occurred across the Army installation with primary significant building damage on historic main post. Several facilities, including numerous family homes, lost power Wednesday afternoon. By 3 a.m. Thursday, technicians restored power to all but a few exceptions.

Col. Will McKannay, Garrison Commander, said, “Fort Riley professionals did a great job protecting the community and responding to damages from this unprecedented event. We are grateful there were no injuries and are committed to the quickest possible return to normal operations.”

Because Fort Riley has its own water treatment and storage capabilities, the post is not impacted by a water supply issue in neighboring Junction City.

Members of the Fort Riley community are encouraged to sign up for our ALERT! system. Subscribing to this Mass Warning and Notification System ensures that Soldiers and families are notified of emergency and workforce notifications. To sign up Soldiers may follow the tutorial at https://home.army.mil/riley/application/files/9116/1549/9610/ALERT_Sign-Up_Instructions_v6_5.pdf.

For more information visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/dir-staff/DPTMS/ready-army

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

