Manhattan Man Arrested After Incident on Bluemont Avenue

By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of the Riley County Police Department

Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, of Manhattan was arrested early this afternoon after threatening officers with a gun and causing a closure of Bluemont Ave. in attempts to disarm him.

An officer out with a person experiencing a mental health crisis in the 1000 block of Bluemont was approached by Hoerman, who was uninvolved, and proceeded to point a gun at the officer. Additional officers were called and the person who was originally engaged with the officer was placed in a nearby patrol car for their own safety.

Additional officers arrived on scene and determined the man was also experiencing a mental health crisis. At that time, the public was notified to avoid the area and nearby schools were also notified of the incident. Riley County EMS and Kansas State University Police officers also responded to the scene, and the entire 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. was closed.

Officers spoke with Hoerman for approximately an hour in attempts to peacefully resolve the situation. Shortly after 12:00 p.m., Hoerman displayed two separate weapons to officers causing them to deploy three less-lethal, impact munitions that hit him and allowed officers to approach and take him into custody. Hoerman was evaluated by EMS, transported to Via Christi for further evaluation, and later released back into RCPD custody.

Heorman was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Aggravated Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer. He is currently being held in lieu of bond.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
