Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Pottawatomie County Rural Water District No. 1

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Pottawatomie County Rural Water District No. 1 water supply system located in Pottawatomie County. This advisory affects customers located West of Highway 99, between Elizas Road and Repp Road. This advisory is not related to Covid-19.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their

The advisory took effect on December 3, 2021 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.