64.3 F
Salina
Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local News

Norton County Community Foundation Raises Nearly $159,000 in 6th Annual MyFoundation Campaign

By Derek Nester

Norton, Kansas, December 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) raised $158,677.02 during its 6th Annual MyFoundation Campaign. This month-long matching gift campaign is designed to encourage giving to NCCF’s Grant Endowment fund.

To incentivize giving, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation committed matching dollars for the following:

  • Grant Endowment Match: $50,000
  • Operating Fund “Bonus” Match: $25,000

After raising $83,677.02 from donors, NCCF received the full $75,000 matching gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, raising a total of $158,677.02. Gifts ranged in size from $25 to $25,000, proving that the community foundation is an outlet for all donors to put their charitable dollars at work. Dollars raised will be invested into the foundation’s grant endowment fund, making funds available to award grants to support Norton County nonprofits, projects, and programs. This year’s campaign brings the 6-year total to over $884,000.

“Norton County continually rises to the challenge and exceeds our expectations during match month,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re really proud to live in a community that values the work of the community foundation and wants to see the grant endowment secured for the future.”

For more information about the MyFoundation Campaign, please contact Tara Vance at (785) 874-5106, foundation@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.

Previous articleBREAKING: COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified In Southeast Nebraska
Next articleBoil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Pottawatomie County Rural Water District No. 1
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.