Norton County Community Foundation Raises Nearly $159,000 in 6th Annual MyFoundation Campaign

Norton, Kansas, December 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) raised $158,677.02 during its 6th Annual MyFoundation Campaign. This month-long matching gift campaign is designed to encourage giving to NCCF’s Grant Endowment fund.

To incentivize giving, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation committed matching dollars for the following:

Grant Endowment Match: $50,000

Operating Fund “Bonus” Match: $25,000

After raising $83,677.02 from donors, NCCF received the full $75,000 matching gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, raising a total of $158,677.02. Gifts ranged in size from $25 to $25,000, proving that the community foundation is an outlet for all donors to put their charitable dollars at work. Dollars raised will be invested into the foundation’s grant endowment fund, making funds available to award grants to support Norton County nonprofits, projects, and programs. This year’s campaign brings the 6-year total to over $884,000.

“Norton County continually rises to the challenge and exceeds our expectations during match month,” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re really proud to live in a community that values the work of the community foundation and wants to see the grant endowment secured for the future.”

For more information about the MyFoundation Campaign, please contact Tara Vance at (785) 874-5106, foundation@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.