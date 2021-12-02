KBI Investigating Galena Death

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Galena Police Department were dispatched to a residence after a subject reported that he had located a deceased person.

When officers arrived at 801 E. 11th St. in Galena, they found a deceased male inside the house. The man was identified as the homeowner, 68-year-old Jerrold L. Brewer. It was not immediately clear how Brewer died.

The KBI was asked to assist in the death investigation. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Nothing further will be released at this time.