Kansas Regents Name Richard Linton As 15th President of Kansas State University

(Manhattan, Kan.) – Today the Kansas Board of Regents voted to name Dr. Richard H. Linton as the 15th President of Kansas State University.

“Richard Linton has proven himself as a forward-thinking leader who knows how to seize opportunities in higher education’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Regent Cheryl Harrison-Lee, KBOR Chair. “He shares the Regents’ strategic vision of higher education as a powerful force uniquely capable of revitalizing our economy. We are excited to have him as the next president of K-State and watch him lead the university into the future.”

“I’m honored to take on the role of president of Kansas State University,” said Dr. Linton. “The university is on an exciting trajectory, and its community has a contagious passion, culture and connectivity. I’m energized to help lead K-State forward and build on this positive momentum.”

The Regents chose Dr. Linton after a committee-led search to identify the next president of K-State. The search process began after current President Richard Myers announced in May that he would retire at the end of 2021.

“I’d like to thank the members of the search committee for their hard work and dedication throughout this process,” said Regent Carl Ice, chair of the committee. “We look forward to a bright future for K-State under the leadership of President Linton.”

Dr. Linton is Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) at North Carolina State University. Linton leads a college of more than 360 faculty, housed in 12 different departments, and more than 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Since he started this position in 2012, Linton has been committed to understanding the needs of CALS stakeholders, developing strategic relationships and delivering innovative solutions. The NC Plant Sciences Initiative and the Food Processing and Manufacturing Initiative stem from this commitment and are expected to create jobs, find solutions to global challenges in agriculture and foster support for local growers.

Linton has held many important leadership roles in addition to his role as Dean. Currently, he is a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board. In 2018, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve as Chair for Binational (Israel/U.S.) Ag research and Development Fund (BARD). He also previously chaired the NC Governor’s Task Force on Food Manufacturing, the NC Biotechnology Council and the APLU – Healthy Food Systems, Healthy People Steering Committee.

Prior to this role, Linton served as Department Chair of Food Science and Technology at the Ohio State University (2011-2012), and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University (1994-2011). While at Purdue University, Linton also served as the Director (and founder) of the Center for Food Safety Engineering and as the Associate Director of Agricultural Research Programs. Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s in food science and a doctorate in food science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.