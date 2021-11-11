Area Seniors Invited To Cloud Co. Comm. College Preview Day

Area high school sophomores are invited to attend Cloud County Community College’s Senior Preview Day on Thursday, November 18, from 9 a.m. – noon on the Concordia campus.

Those who attend the event are asked to check in at Entrance 2 on the Concordia campus.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to tour campus, meet with advisors, learn about various on-campus clubs and organizations. Those in attendance will also be entered into a giveaway to win a scholarships for the 22-23 academic year.

Seniors can register by contacting Admissions counselor Steph Gieber at steph.gieber@cloud.edu, or by calling 800.729.5101, ext. 212.