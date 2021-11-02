41.4 F
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas’ October Total Tax Receipts

October total tax receipts exceed the estimate by $104.2 million

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that October continued the trend of Kansas’ total tax collections being more than the estimate as total tax collections were $662.7 million for the month. That is 18.7%, or $104.2 million, more than the estimate. That is also $66.1 million, or 11.1%, more than the same month of last year.

“As I’ve said before, though our state’s revenue numbers continue to out-pace estimates, we must keep practicing fiscal responsibility,” Governor Kelly said. “That’s how we’ll continue to grow our economy and protect our fiscal health.”

Individual income tax collections were $301.6 million which is $46.6 million, or 18.3%, more than the estimate. That is $17.9 million, or 6.3%, more than October 2020. Corporate income tax collections were $40.0 million for the month. That is $25.0 million, or 166.8%, more than the estimate and $13.9 million, or 53.3%, more than the same month of last year.

Retail sales tax collections were $227.7 million, which is 8.4%, or $17.7 million, more than the estimate. Those collections are $16.7 million, or 7.9%, more than last October. Compensating use tax collections were $67.6 million which is $12.6 million, or 22.9%, more than the estimate. That is a growth of $16.9 million, or 33.3%, over the same month of 2020.

“The difficult steps taken early on in the COVID-19 pandemic have helped the state’s economy not only rebound quicker than expected but has also moved the state towards a sustainable and healthy economic future,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said.

The last time the state had tax collections below the monthly estimate was July 2020.

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, comprised of the Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department, and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University, will meet November 10.

View October tax receipts here.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

