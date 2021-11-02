41.4 F
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Students Invited To Enter Kansas Photo Contest

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA –Each year Kansas students are invited to enter photographs that celebrate Kansas and be eligible for special prizes. This year’s theme is Your Favorite Place in Kansas. First place winners in each grade from first to 12th will receive iPads; second place awards in each grade are Kindles.

Last year, first grader Lily Steadman of Derby photographed a school competition to highlight the runners on the Kansas prairies. She received first place in her category in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest and won an iPad for her work, among the 24 student award recipients. Lily’s was one of 400 contest entries.

The student photographs contribute to the pictorial history of Kansas, like L. W. Halbe, an early 20th century teenage photographer from Dorrance in Russell County. Halbe’s photos offer a valuable window into life in his community. These photos will be preserved by the Kansas Historical Society.

The contest deadline, for first through 12th grade students, is 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Winners will be announced as part of the state’s 161st birthday commemoration at the Kansas State Capitol on Friday, January 28, 2022. Find more information and a complete list of contest rules at happybirthdayks.org.

The contest is sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society.

Find photographs from last year’s Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest:

https://www.kshs.org/p/student-photo-contest-2020/20482

Find photographs from the Halbe collection online in Kansas Memory:

https://www.kansasmemory.org/locate.php?categories=4652

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

