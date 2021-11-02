Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Moore dies after battling cancer, Alzheimer’s disease

Moore, 75, served the 3rd District in Congress from 1999 to 2008 as a Democrat. He was district attorney in Johnson County from 1977 to 1989.

Stephene Moore said her husband was “happy, gracious, dignified” and retained “sense of humor for which he was known.”

“He stayed in touch with family and friends by phone calls and welcomed their visits,” she said. “We were fortunate to experience all of Dennis’ amazing, fun and big personality which will stay within our hearts and for which we are forever grateful.”

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Democrat from Wichita, said Moore’s work in local, state and national politics continued to resonate.

“As president of the Blue Dog Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Moore was at the forefront of change. I’m grateful for his tireless work in Kansas and in Washington,” Sawyer said.

Moore constituents in Congress were in Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas counties, and was the first Democrat to serve the 3rd District in nearly four decades.

During his political career, he defeated U.S. House Republicans Vince Snowbarger, Phill Kline, Adam Taff, Kris Kobach, Chuck Ahner and Nick Jordan. He didn’t seek re-election in 2010, and Stephene Moore was defeated by GOP nominee Kevin Yoder.

Yoder held the congressional seat until ousted by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, in 2018.

Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who worked with Moore when both served in the U.S. House, said Moore, “above all, was a kind man.”

“In our many years of working together I always had the upmost respect for him and the way he served the people of the 3rd District,” Moran said. “That respect only grew when I witnessed the way he and his wife, Stephene, faced his battle with Alzheimer’s with a determination to use their experience to help others.

“One area where we always agreed was the need to invest in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, and in 2014, Dennis shared his experience with this devastating disease in front of my Senate subcommittee. His legacy will be the way in which he gave others battling Alzheimer’s courage and hope.”

