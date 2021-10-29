KBI Provides Update On Sabetha Officer-Involved Shooting

NEMAHA COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested the man who was shot by law enforcement officers during an incident outside his residence in Sabetha.

On Thursday, Oct. 28 at approximately 4:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested Kelly J. Hall, 38, of Sabetha, for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Hall had been receiving medical treatment at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, and was arrested as he was released from the hospital.

Hall was booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Any further information related to this case is expected to come from the Nemaha County Attorney.