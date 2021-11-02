41.4 F
Rainbow Trout Stocked in Glen Elder Outlet

By Derek Nester
The first stocking of rainbow trout for 2021 occurred in the outlet below the north end of the Glen Elder dam on the afternoon of October 29, 2021. Approximately 650 pounds of trout were stocked in the outlet area to provide anglers with a unique opportunity to catch these fish. This is 300 pounds more than is normally stocked due to the Webster stilling basin not being stocked this winter.

The outlet is approximately one surface acre resulting in a stocking density of 650 pounds/acre. The density when stocked in the 5 acre Glen Elder Park pond would be approximately 130 pounds/acre. This higher density of trout, combined with a concrete walkway along the water, and a chance to fish a new location, should benefit area anglers that enjoy trout fishing.

Fishing techniques in the outlet area should be similar with the exception of the moving water possibly requiring slightly more weight on the line. The small stream section is ideal for fly fishermen who want to experience trout fishing in moving water. A small barrier has been placed downstream of the outlet to keep the fish from migrating downstream. Future stockings in the outlet area will be determined by angler success rates, satisfaction, and release rates.

Special regulations apply while fishing the Glen Elder outlet between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers are required to purchase a trout permit if they intend to fish the Glen Elder outlet which is valid through December 31st, 2021. Anglers 15 and younger must purchase a youth trout permit for $7.00. In addition, all residents and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWP offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout for all anglers. The possession limit is three times the daily creel.

