Lansing Correctional Facility Resident Death Under Investigation

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday, October 22, 2021 after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, Leavenworth, KS where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Brown, 32, was currently serving a 122-month sentence for a Sedgwick County conviction (Battery of a Corrections Officer or Employee).

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state prison in Kansas. Serving only male residents, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.