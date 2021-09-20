Texas Woman Convicted of Capital Murder for 2018 Barton County Homicides

GREAT BEND – (September 17, 2021) – A Barton County jury today convicted a 57-year-old Texas woman on charges of capital murder stemming from the deaths of two individuals in July 2018, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Kimberley Stacey Younger, 57, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was convicted in Barton County District Court on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft. Senior Judge James Fleetwood presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m., November 29, 2021, in Barton County District Court. Because the State is not seeking the death penalty in this case, the only authorized sentence is life without parole.

Younger’s conviction is for her role in connection with the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita. Four other individuals have been convicted for their connection to the crimes.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department in Kansas, as well as the Van Buren Police Department, Crawford County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office, and the Arkansas State Police. Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.