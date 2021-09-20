67.4 F
Salina
Monday, September 20, 2021
Kansas Headlines

KDWP Law Enforcement Division Awarded Anti-Poaching Grant

By Derek Nester

PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced today that its Law Enforcement Division has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Wildlife Crimestoppers (IWC) toward the purchase and outfitting of an educational anti-poaching trailer.

The “Wall-of-Shame” trailer will be used to highlight past criminal wildlife cases KDWP has investigated and provide educational opportunities to examine actual contraband seized from investigations.

“Poaching is a regrettable reality of wildlife conservation, especially for our Law Enforcement officers, so it makes it all the more imperative that our game wardens are equipped with the tools and resources they need to effect positive change,” said KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless. “I’m confident the Law Enforcement Division will be excellent stewards of this grant money, just as all of our staff are, and that they’ll do a fine job of utilizing this trailer to its fullest extent.”

Through its membership in IWC, KDWP was eligible for the grant which is funded by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. Guided by the visionary leadership of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers the 200 million annual customers of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to support conservation efforts by “rounding up” their purchases.

KDWP Law Enforcement staff anticipate having the trailer road-ready by the first quarter of 2022.

For more information KDWP’s Law Enforcement Division, or to request the “Wall-of-Shame” trailer for a future event, contact Major David Simonetti at (620) 672-0705 or david.simonetti@ks.gov.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

