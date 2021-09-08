68.6 F
Herington Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Served Summonses

By Derek Nester

DICKINSON COUNTY – Today, the Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief of the Herington Police Department were served summonses following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, John V. Matula, 36, the Herington Police Chief, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Also ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court was Curtis M. Tyra, 43, the Herington Assistant Chief, for alleged criminal trespass.

The suspected crimes are misdemeanors, and are believed to have occurred on May 18, 2021 related to Matula and Tyra forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing. Further inquiries should be directed to James Brun, an attorney from Overland Park, who was appointed to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

