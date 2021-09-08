68.6 F
Salina
Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Former Volleyball Coach Arrested For Sexual Exploitation of a Child

By Derek Nester

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – A former Kansas City volleyball coach was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 11, 2020, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, a volleyball coach employed by the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, had solicited nude photos from a juvenile female volleyball player.

On July 21, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace at 7120 Gibbs Rd. in Kansas City. Shortly after, Gibson resigned from his coaching position.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31, 2021, for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, and on Sept. 8, at approximately 12:15 p.m., he turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail. Gibson was booked into the jail.

Investigators do not currently have evidence that additional victimization occurred, however, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or to submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Previous articleRoad Construction Update For K-State Football Traffic
Next articleHerington Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Served Summonses
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.