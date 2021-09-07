Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/30/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:25 a.m. Mick Keating of Marysville joined the meeting to observe at 10:08 a.m.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 08-23-21 meeting and the Agenda for today’s meeting with one correction. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The bridge construction in Clear Fork Township is complete. The north No Parking signs that were recently put up in Vliets are missing.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Parker Price went to Topeka for fire training in regards to lithium batteries and cell phones in the landfill causing fires.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the Irish Creek Windfarm will have no activity Saturday-Tuesday as workers will be observing the holiday.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:20 a.m. per K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(1) for the matter of non-elected personnel/employee evaluation with the Board, Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:25 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. The recent Covid positive employee has been cleared to work 4 hours per day this week. Mrs. Lyhane will keep the Board informed of the progress.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane will get an estimate on re-keying the Frankfort Nutrition site, will possibly look into a code entrance. Chad Kruse of Frankfort is currently removing snow from the parking lot and the Frankfort Nursing Home maintenance person currently mows the grass and removes snow from the sidewalks. The Board directed Mrs. Lyhane to get estimates of these items to continue through the end of the year.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The closing statement for the Frankfort Nutrition Site real estate purchase was presented for approval.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the closing statement for the purchase of the Frankfort Nutrition Site with a balance due of $93,475.40. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Pony Express Title Trust, Marysville, KS

For remainder due on purchase of Frankfort Nutrition Site

$93,475.40-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6480

Randy Brown representing Marshall County Connections 501c3 and the Blue River Rail Trail met with the Board. Due to recent years of flooding there is a portion of the Blue River Rail Trail that the Big Blue River is encroaching on. Engineering plans were presented to the Board to show the area and the proposed improvement that needs to be made.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to donate $12,000 from the Special Parks and Recreation fund to help offset the costs of the engineering fees for the Blue River Rail Trail. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Linda Weber, grinder parts and office supplies $464.15

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Dr. Nancy Zidek met with the Board to discuss the retirement of Dr. Ryan as the County appointed Medical Director and County Health Officer. Dr. Zidek has indicated that she would be willing to perform both of these roles for Marshall County. County Health Nurse previously asked Community Memorial Healthcare Administrator Curtis Hawkinson if any of the doctors on staff would be interested in these positions and she was told that none of the doctors were interested. Last week, Dr. Rice indicated some interest in this position but the position was already offered to Dr. Zidek.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes reported that the new generator has been delivered and is in place. B & W Electric from Hanover will get it hooked up.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Dr. Nancy Zidek as the Medical Director and Health Officer for Marshall County beginning September 1, 2021. Motion passed 2-1, with Commissioner Kickhaefer voting no stating that there is nothing personal against Dr. Zidek, she feels it should be someone from in County.

Patron Mick Keating questioned the Board on the need for a 37-bed jail. He is concerned that we are building the jail too big. It was explained to him that although it may seem to house too many beds, there are increasing circumstances where inmates must be separated and the current facility or a small facility will not allow for that which would lead to more costs in housing inmates in other jails. Mr. Keating also feels that a new jail should go to the vote of the people. He feels that is why we ended up with a jail and courthouse building that we have, because the Board at the time was trying to build with the funds they had and cut corners instead of just putting the vote to the people and building what we needed.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to proclaim September 2021 as Recovery Month in Marshall County and calls upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to recognize the importance of recovery and to commit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of substance use and mental disorders and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people. Unanimous.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth and Samantha Perry with the Dept. of Commerce met with the Board. Department of Commerce is having a business appreciation dinner for Northeast Kansas businesses of which Landoll Corporation has been nominated and they are looking at hosting the dinner in Marysville. Ms. Perry is in Marysville looking at venues.

Mrs. Barber has recommended that in order for the Board to be competitive for the KDOT grant to develop 11th Terrace they will need to offer a 30-40% match instead of the 20% previously submitted. The Board was asking what the anticipated total cost was to know an estimated dollar amount of the match. Mrs. Barber did not have the Grant documents with her but will come back next week with the dollar amounts.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application submitted by Christopher J. Grauer to construct a 40 x 80 machine shed at 1269 11th Terrace. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the 2 options of the 2022 Marshall County budget to consider. The option 1 draft showed a mill levy of 47.865 which is 1.229 lower than the 2021 budget and would be a decrease in tax collections in the amount of $63,138. The option 2 draft showed a mill levy of 47.092 which is 2.002 lower than the 2021 budget which would be a decrease of tax collections in the amount of $218,813.

The Board has chosen option 2 with a 2022 Marshall County mill levy of 47.092. The Notice of Budget Hearing will be published in both papers this week and the budget hearing will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:14 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 (due to the Labor Day Holiday) beginning at 8:30 a.m.