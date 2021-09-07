87.9 F
Kansas AG Office To Offer Consumer Protection, Personal Safety Info At State Fair

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (September 7, 2021) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office will provide Kansans with consumer protection and public safety information at the Kansas State Fair, which opens Friday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

“Providing Kansans information to help avoid scams and rip-offs and to improve the safety of their families is key to our mission,” Schmidt said. “We will once again share this important information at our fair booth.”

The booth will be in the Meadowlark Building on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Staff from the attorney general’s office will be available throughout the fair to answer questions.

The Kansas State Fair opens Friday, September 10, and runs through Sunday, September 19. More information is available on the fair’s website at www.kansasstatefair.com.

