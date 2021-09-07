87.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Home!-BREAKING-!
!-BREAKING-!KDNS Local News

New Visitor Restrictions At MCHHS

By Derek Nester

With the recent increase in numbers in Mitchell County, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will be restricting all visitors to help contain the spread of the virus into our facility. This visitation restriction will begin Wednesday, September 8th until further notice. MCHHS encourages family members to utilize FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone to connect with your loved ones during this time.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved, but these restrictions are vital to our efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus to our patients and residents,” stated Jeremy Armstrong, CEO.

Please remember, it is important that you call the ER department prior to arrival for all non-emergent issues. Call first, 785-738-9348. This will help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to take measures to protect the most vulnerable population during the ongoing changes of COVID-19. Together, as a community, we can help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Please visit our website at www.mchks.com to stay informed on the processes we have in place to maximize the safety of our patients, residents and staff. We appreciate your patience as we strive to provide quality healthcare close to home.

Previous articleLubick Talks Strengths of Young Players Ahead of Buffalo Game
Next articleKpreps Rankings – Week 2 (Sept 7th)
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.