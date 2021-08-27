96.9 F
Salina
Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Wellington School District Cancels All Classes And Activities Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Wellington school district has closed all of its public schools

By Derek Nester

By Suzanne Perez – Kansas News Service

WICHITA, Kansas — The Wellington school district in south-central Kansas has closed all of its public schools because of COVID-19 outbreaks less than two weeks after classes started.

An announcement posted on the district’s website and on its social media channels late Thursday said Sumner County health officials deemed three of Wellington’s six buildings as outbreak schools.

As a precaution, the district decided to close all schools until Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. It also canceled all sports practices and school-related activities.

The district of 1,500 students had made masks optional in classrooms.

Sumner County Health Officer Laura Rettig said she wasn’t surprised by how quickly the virus spread in schools. An outbreak is defined as at least five positive cases in one location.

“You’re probably going to see more schools” have COVID-19 outbreaks in coming days and weeks, she said.

“If I can predict the future, you’re probably going to see more . . . across the board have issues.”

The Wellington district is not offering any remote learning options during the closure. A state law passed earlier this year discourages online learning. It limits remote learning to 40 hours per student or schools risk losing more than half of state funding for that student.

The Kansas Association of School Boards had previously warned that the state law creates tough decisions for districts. School officials have to decide whether to hold classes during an outbreak, totally cancel school or offer online education but risk a loss of state funding.

The new law allows exceptions to the 40-hour limit for illnesses or emergencies.

Mark Tallman, of the Kansas Association of School Boards, said the state will ultimately decide what counts when it audits attendance figures.

“Then they’re going to have to determine: Was that a legitimate exception, or will the financial penalty apply?” Tallman said in an interview this week.

The Wellington district, in Sumner County, has four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

Officials said they will reassess the situation in September and update families via email, text alerts and the district’s website.

Previous articleKDWP Biologists Seek Help From Migratory Game Bird Hunters
Next articleSen. Moran Asks Kansans To Notify His Office Immediately If You Know Somebody Needing Evacuation Assistance From Afghanistan
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.