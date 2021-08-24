Radio KNDY Seeks Help With High School Sports

We’ve got the best seat in the house, and room for you too! KNDY is seeking an individual interested in helping with high school sports. We’ll start with football and move into basketball if you’re qualified and available. Color commentary can lead to play-by-play potential. If you know the game, and are flexible for travel game nights, give us a call today.

Significant experience not as important as a true interest, and ability to cover area teams in northeast Kansas. Perhaps you know someone who has background in sports journalism, has some play by play or commentary experience, or has worked as public address announcer. We’ll work with the right candidate and have some flexibility.

Call us again if you’re interested, at (785) 562-2361, or contact Station Manager Bruce Dierking via email at kndy@bluevalley.net. This is a part time opportunity, but we’d also welcome a full time individual with a career interest in radio, sports, and local direct sales.